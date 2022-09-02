Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to hold 100 Year Celebration for South Guthrie Community Center

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warfield School, presently known as South Guthrie Community Center, from September 8th through September 10th.

On the first day of the 100-year celebration, September 8th, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, Executive Director of the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center Frank Lott will share his extensive knowledge of the architecture of Rosenwald Schools and the renovation to revive the South Guthrie Community Center.

Dr. Mary S. Hoffschwelle, an Associate Provost at Middle Tennessee State University, will lead a discussion on September 9th from 5:00pm-7:00pm about the history of Rosenwald Schools and their contribution to Montgomery County. Dr. Hoffschwelle. has published numerous publications on the topic of Rosenwald Schools.



Finally, on September 10th, from 11:00am through 2:00pm, the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will host a 100-year celebration with food trucks, inflatables, games, and more.



“We love welcoming new institutions into our community but it is also important to stop and reflect on where we have been. This celebration is a perfect opportunity to honor the role of education in our County’s history,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.



“We are excited to honor and celebrate the anniversary of a building that has meant so much to so many over the century. I want to welcome everyone to come out and celebrate with us!” said Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Sally Burchett.