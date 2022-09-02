Nashville Sounds come back in the Ninth to defeat Memphis Redbirds, 6-5

Nashville, TN – With the bases loaded and nobody out in the ninth, Joey Wiemer drew a walk to score the game-winning run in the Nashville Sounds 6-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Trailing 5-4 entering the final frame, the Sounds sent five batters to the plate for the win. Sal Frelick and Pablo Reyes leadoff the inning with back-to-back singles. Brice Turang then singled home Frelick to tie the contest at 5-5. After Memphis walked Jon Singleton to load the bases, Wiemer worked a seven-pitch free pass to force home Reyes for third.

The Sounds got on the board first with multiple runs in the first and third innings. Jon Singleton plated Sal Frelick to put Nashville on the board, then Joey Wiemer hit a sacrifice fly to score Pablo Reyes. In the third, Singleton launched a huge two-run homer to the Band Box, extending Nashville’s lead to 4-0.

Memphis rallied for three runs in the fourth inning, then took the lead with a two run seventh. Nashville came close to scoring in the eighth with a couple of hits but failed to get a run across.



Marcus Walden had a strong night before a scary exit. After 3.0 scoreless innings, he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Alec Burleson in the fourth. Somehow, Walden left the mound under his own power.



The walk-off was set up by a scoreless ninth inning from Trevor Kelley (W, 2-3). Kelley allowed a hit and walk but retired the heart of the Memphis lineup to escape any damage and keep the Sounds within a run.

J.C. Mejia added 2.0 innings of no-hit baseball out of the bullpen. He struck out three Redbirds while working the fifth and sixth innings.



Singleton had record night from the plate. The Sounds cleanup hitter had his first four-hit night this season, finishing 4-for-4 with a run, homer, three RBI and walk. Turang and Pedro Severino also turned in three hit performances, respectively.



The series continues with game four of the six-game set Friday night. Left-hander Robert Gasser makes his Triple-A debut for the Sounds. Left-hander Garrett Williams (0-4, 5.63) starts for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Jon Singleton (4-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) had his first 4-hit game of the season. It is his eighth in his career and the first since April 21, 2016 with Fresno vs. Salt Lake.

Trevor Kelley (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) had his 26th scoreless appearance of the season with Nashville.

Sal Frelick (1-for-4, 2 R, BB) reached base for his 20th consecutive game. He is batting .370 (27-for-73) with 16 runs, 4 doubles, a triple, 5 RBI and 11 walks during the streak.

This was Nashville’s fifth walk-off win of the season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.