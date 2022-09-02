Nashville Sounds fast start leads to 6-5 victory over Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds held off the Memphis Redbirds with a 6-5 win in front of 9,178 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night. The win for Nashville manager Rick Sweet was his 224th with the team. He passed Don Money for fourth-most managerial wins in franchise history.

Nashville jumped out to a 6-0 lead with runs in each of the first three innings. The scoring started when Joey Wiemer collected a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the first. In the second, Andruw Monasterio started the frame with a double and scored on Sal Frelick’s RBI triple to make it 2-0. Pablo Reyes followed with a run-scoring single to give the Sounds a 3-0 lead.

A pair of walks came back to hurt Memphis in the third when Weston Wilson launched an opposite-field three-run homer off the top of the right-field wall. Wilson’s 10th homer of the year gave the Sounds a 6-0 advantage.



Robert Gasser started for Nashville in his Triple-A debut and got a no-decision. The southpaw allowed five runs on five hits and a career-high six walks. He struck out six batters.



All five runs Gasser allowed came in a long top of the fifth inning. Evan Mendoza and Juan Yepez had consecutive two-run base hits to trim the deficit to 6-5.



The bullpen carried the weight the rest of the way for Nashville. Matt Hardy relieved Gasser in the fourth and got out of the jam with no further damage. Hardy tossed a 1-2-3 fifth inning and Justin Topa followed Hardy with two scoreless innings to keep it a 6-5 game.



Cam Robinson worked around a leadoff single to put up a zero in the eighth and Trevor Kelley slammed the door in the ninth when a clean inning to notch his eighth save of the season.



Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Tyler Herb (5-5, 4.41) starts for Nashville against left-hander Connor Thomas (6-7, 4.98) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s win for Rick Sweet was his 224th as Sounds manager, the fourth-most managerial wins in franchise history.

At 77-49, Nashville is a season-high 28 games over .500.

Sal Frelick (1-for-4, 2 R, 3B, RBI, BB) extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a walk in the first inning. He is batting .364 (28-for-77) with 18 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 6 RBI and 12 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton drew his 100th walk of the season in the first inning… he is the third player in Sounds history to draw 100+ walks in a single season (also, Otis Nixon and Keith Smith).

Robert Gasser (ND, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K) made his Sounds and Triple-A debut… the six walks he issued were a career-high.