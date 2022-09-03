Austin Peay State University Soccer heads to Murfreesboro to take on Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first win of the season, Austin Peay State University’s soccer team prepares for a Sunday 5:00pm match against Middle Tennessee at Dean A. Hays Track & Stadium.

Austin Peay (1-1-3) shutout UT Martin 2-0, Wednesday, for its first win of the season. Anna McPhie and Alec Baumgardt both found the back of the net against the Skyhawks, while McPhie, Tori Case, and Haley Patterson earned assists in the victory.

A Nelson, New Zealand native, McPhie leads the APSU offense with two goals and five points this season, while Patterson’s pair of assists are the best on the team.



Defensively, the APSU Governors are led by goalkeeper Chloé Dion who is having the best season of her career with three shutouts, 22 saves and a .846 save percentage while playing every minute in the goal for APSU.



Middle Tennessee (1-2-1) is coming off its first win of the season following a 3-0 against Mississippi Valley State, Saturday. MTSU tallied 31 shots in the match that featured three different goal scorers.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders



2022 Record: 1-2-1 (0-0, C-USA)

2021 Record: 9-8-1 (5-3, C-USA)

2021 Season Result: After entering the 2021 Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship as the No. 3 seed, the Blue Raiders upset No. 2 Rice in penalty kicks, before dropping a 2-1 decision against the C-USA Champions in Old Dominion.

Notable Returners: Sophomore midfielder / forward Kirstine Lykke was MTSU’s second leading goalscorer from 2021. She tallied five goals and two assists as a freshman. This season, Lykke has scored MTSU’s lone goal entering Sunday’s contest which came in a 1-1 draw against Belmont, on August 28th.

All-Time Series (since 2002): 5-2, MTSU. (3-1 MTSU in Murfreesboro)

Last Meeting: Middle Tennessee defeated Austin Peay State University, 4-0, August 25th, 2019 in the Governors’ season opener. All four MTSU goals came in the second half.

More to Note: Sunday’s match is the third for the Blue Raiders in the last week. MTSU faced Belmont last Sunday, before hosting Mississippi Valley State, Friday.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University makes its first trip to Murfreesboro since 2019 in Sunday’s match.

The Governors are coming off their first win of the season following a 2-0 victory at UT Martin, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University’s two goals, seven shots on goal, and 13 shots against UT Martin were all season-high marks.

Austin Peay State University is led by senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion, whose 22 saves this season are 22nd in the country and tied for second in the ASUN.

Dion also is fourth in the NCAA in shutouts with three and is one of four goalkeepers to play 450 minutes this season.

Dion passed former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for ninth all-time saves in a career (86) and is now 13 saves from passing Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time.

The APSU Govs’ offense is led by senior Anna McPhie two goals and five points.

McPhie had a career-best three points against UT Martin with a goal and assist in the 2-0 victory.

After leading Austin Peay State University in goals (3) and assists (3) in her freshman campaign, sophomore Alec Baumgardt found the back of the net for the first time this season in the 79th-minute against UT Martin.

Sophomore Haley Patterson connected with McPhie on her 56th-minute goal against the Skyhawks for her team-best second assist of the season.

Junior Tori Case also assisted on McPhie’s goal against UTM for her first of the season. The Brentwood, Tennessee native’s dish moved her into a tie for 19th all-time in assists with five. She needs two assists to enter a seven-way tie for 10th all-time.

Freshmen Alison LaLance and Maddy Bellisari earned their first-collegiate starts against the Skyhawks.

Lindsey McMahon has the longest active starting streak on the team with 22-straight starts.

The Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloé Dion and Anne-Audrey Lafond), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos), and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Follow the APSU Govs



Next Up For APSU Soccer



After a two-match in-state road trip, Austin Peay State University (APSU) returns to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field at 6:00pm, Thursday, for Youth Night and a Red Out against Belmont.