Clarksville continues to have Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 7th least Expensive Market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – For the first time in over ten weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week, with today’s state average the same as one week ago.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 39 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago.

Tennessee’s 72-day streak of gas price declines began in mid-June when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.64 per gallon down to $3.43 last Wednesday.

“Gas prices are fluctuating in response to recent movements in crude oil prices, which have risen around 5% over the course of the past three weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.



“Since this isn’t a significant oil price hike, it’s likely that gas price increases could be minimal, barring any additional gains in the fuel market this week. As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could also contribute to fluctuations in pump prices, especially if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coast lines, Cooper stated.”

Quick Facts

80% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.22 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.81 for regular unleaded

Tennessee fell to the 7th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.57), Memphis ($3.53), Knoxville ($3.51)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($3.31), Chattanooga ($3.34), Johnson City ($3.38)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.444 $3.449 $3.443 $3.838 $2.850 Chattanooga $3.343 $3.359 $3.311 $3.738 $2.787 Knoxville $3.516 $3.524 $3.590 $4.049 $2.842 Memphis $3.530 $3.527 $3.547 $3.938 $2.923 Nashville $3.428 $3.432 $3.360 $3.751 $2.874 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

