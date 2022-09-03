NASA’s Artemis I to launch Saturday, September 3rd

Washington, D.C. – The Artemis I mission management team met this afternoon to review the status of the operations and have given a “go” for a September 3rd, 2022 launch attempt of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft.

Since the previous launch attempt on Monday, August 29th, teams have updated procedures, practiced operations, and refined timelines.

Over the last day, teams worked to fix a leak on the tail service mast umbilical by replacing a flex-hose and a loose pressure sensor line, as the likely the source of the leak. Teams also retorqued, or tightened, the bolts surrounding that enclosure to ensure a tight seal when introducing the super-cooled propellants through those lines. While there was no leak detected at ambient temperatures, teams will continue to monitor during tanking operations.

Teams will adjust the procedures to chill down the engines, also called the kick start bleed test, about 30 to 45 minutes earlier in the countdown during the liquid hydrogen fast fill phase for the core stage. This will to allow for additional time to cool the engines to appropriate temperatures for launch.



Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 predict 60% favorable weather conditions, improving throughout the window for Saturday.



Tune in to NASA Television, the NASA app, or the agency’s website at 9:00am for a prelaunch media briefing.

Participants include:

Jeremy Parsons, Exploration Ground Systems, deputy program manager, NASA Kennedy

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

On Saturday, live coverage of tanking operations with commentary on NASA TV will begin at 5:45am EDT. Full launch coverage in English will begin at 12:15pm and NASA en espanol broadcast coverage will begin at 1:00pm EDT. Click here for the latest information on launch briefings and events.