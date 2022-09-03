Nashville Sounds defeat Memphis Redbirds 4-1 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Tyler Herb tossed eight strong innings to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 4-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 7,944 at First Horizon Park. With the win, Nashville moved to 78-49 on the year, a season-high 29 games over .500.

Nashville opened an early 3-0 lead with runs in each of the first two innings. Pedro Severino coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first that scored Brice Turang to start the scoring. The Sounds added on the very next inning with a two-run single by Sal Frelick that ricocheted off the second base bag.

A leadoff walk came back to hurt Memphis in the sixth when Jon Singleton poked an RBI double down the left field line. Singleton’s 19th double of the season gave the Sounds a 4-1 advantage.



Herb started for Nashville and earned his sixth win of the season. His eight innings was the longest outing by a Sounds pitcher in 2022. The right-hander allowed one run on seven hits, did not issue any walks and struck out three batters.



The lone run Herb allowed came in the top of the fourth inning. Alec Burleson opened the frame with a leadoff double off the center field wall. He would eventually score on an RBI groundout by Juan Yepez.



Hobie Harris relieved Herb in the ninth inning and locked down Nashville’s series-clinching win. Harris earned his fifth save of the season.



The series finale of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (11-2, 3.55) starts for Nashville against left-hander Matthew Liberatore (5-6, 5.25) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (2-for-4, 2 RBI) extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a hit-by-pitch in the first inning. He is hitting .370 (30-for-81) with 18 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 12 walks during the streak.

Tyler Herb (W, 8.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) made the longest start for a Sounds starting pitcher this season. He threw 95 pitches, 64 for strikes.

Hobie Harris (SV, 1.0, 2 K) earned his fifth save of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.72 on the year.





