Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls to Florida State in Four Sets

Mikayla Powell’s 14 kills not enough as the Austin Peay State University Volleyball team fall at Florida State. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballTallahassee, FL – Senior Mikayla Powell paced Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team with 14 kills against Florida State, but the Governors dropped a four-set decision (25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18), Saturday, at Tully Gym.

After a career-best 21 kills against Florida A&M, Friday, in addition to her errorless performance against the Seminoles, Powell was named to the Seminole Volleyball Invitational All-Tournament Team.

The Raymore, Missouri native combined for 35 kills and a .383 attack percentage in the tournament, while adding six digs and three blocks on the defensive end. 
 
Florida State used a .520 attack percentage on 25 swings to cruise to its 25-12 first-set victory, but senior Tegan Seyring’s five attacks led the Govs to a 25-23 win in the second set. Powell added four kills in the final two sets, but the Govs were unable to top hometown Seminoles.

Set-by-set against Florida State

  • Florida State jumped out to a 9-2 lead in its wire-to-wire first-set victory. The Seminoles tallied a .520 hitting percentage, while holding the APSU Govs to just five kills and eight errors.
  • Austin Peay State University held the advantage throughout most of the second set, leading 18-16 late to force an FSU timeout. The APSU Govs held an early advantage throughout the remainder of the set and won the set following Seyring’s sixth kill of the afternoon.
  • A 5-2 Florida State run gave the Seminoles a 18-12 lead in the third set and forced an APSU timeout. After the break, FSU outscored the Govs 7-5 to regain the lead. 
  • Despite a back-and-forth set, that saw the match separated by just three points late, FSU secured the win after finishing on a 7-3 run.
