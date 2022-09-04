Hopkinsville Community College to hold START2FINISH event on September 9th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a special Start2Finish event that is designed to help current students stay on track to graduation, and assist transfer and returning students in finding their paths at HCC.

The free event will be held on Friday, September 9th, 2022 in the Emerging Technologies Building, center lobby area.

The first session during the 10:00am–12:00pm time slot is for current HCC students. The following 1:00pm–3:00pm time slot is for returning HCC students whose enrollment status has lapsed and transfer students from other institutions. No appointments are necessary.

Students who attend the event will receive one-on-one assistance from the college’s Registrar and Admissions staff.

On-demand degree audit

Discuss of requirements left to earn a degree

Setting of potential graduation date

Advising for Fall II Oct. and/or Spring 2023 class registration

Transfer students receive an evaluation of transcripts by HCC Registrar. Attendees must bring an unofficial copy of college transcripts)

Complimentary food and give-a-ways will be available. For more information, call 270.707.3815.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.