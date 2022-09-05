Marsha Blackburn Report: Tennesseans Stand With Taiwan

Washington, D.C. – Despite what Beijing says, Taiwan is an independent nation that shares our values of democracy and liberty.

This month I visited Taiwan, Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea to show Americans’ steadfast support for freedom and send a clear message to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that we will not allow them to bully these and other nations into submission.

As China continues its attempt to overtake the Indo-Pacific, the United States will champion peace through strength.

During my meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, we discussed Beijing’s goal of regional economic and security isolation and how strong alliances will help keep the CCP in check. In Washington, ??I have already introduced legislation to empower Taiwan in its defense of democracy. We also discussed building prosperity through economic partnerships, advancing the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, and setting up trade agreements on semiconductors and microprocessors. This is crucial at a time when our nation is dealing with supply chain issues and will bolster both of our economies.



I spoke with diplomats and officials at Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (IDIA) about the importance of building strong partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and maintaining security in the region. Tennesseans know that the key to containing the spread of the New Axis of Evil is strong military readiness.



The Indo-Pacific Region is the next frontier for the New Axis of Evil, but the United States must not let the CCP strong-arm these nations into submission. Before I touched down in Taipei, I visited Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea to maintain our partnerships with these nations and send a strong message to the CCP that we will not tolerate their ongoing attempts to grow their influence in this region. I have also introduced legislation to do just that.

