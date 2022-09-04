Nashville Zoo’s BOOze at the Zoo set for October 13th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s brand new, frightfully fun event BOOze at the Zoo is Thursday, October 13th from 6:30pm to 9:30pm. Celebrate spooky season with unlimited BOOze samples, costumes, trick-or-treating, live music and plenty of party animals.

Guests can stroll through Trick-or-Treat trail to collect treats, explore festive scenes and meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin for some jokes and sassy one-liners.

Visitors will enjoy unlimited samples of beers and cocktails from 16 of the Zoo’s favorite adult beverage purveyors. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks.

Some of the Zoo’s party animals including Andean bears, Sumatran tigers and the flamingo flock will stay up until 8:00pm. At 7:30pm, guests can enjoy a special-themed animal show at the amphitheater and watch the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities.



Dress to impress at this event and join the costume contest for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour. The Zoo will be decked out in festive décor to compliment any costume and make the perfect backdrop for every photo.



General admission to BOOze at the Zoo is $79.00 with an entry time of 6:30pm. Designated driver tickets for this event are $49.00. Members save $5.00 per ticket through 10/6 and $10.00 from each ticket purchased supports Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts. Please note that this event is for ages 21 and over.



For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/booze.

