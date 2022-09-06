APSU announces Basketball Season Tickets Renewal going on now

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball season tickets can now be renewed for the 2022-23 season.

“Let’s make 2022-23 one of the most memorable in the history of Austin Peay basketball,” Austin Peay State University vice president and athletics director Gerald Harrison said. “Let’s celebrate the Dunn Center, welcome new conference foes, and create one of the most intimidating environments in the ASUN together.”

“Our student-athletes, Coach James, Coach Young, and their staffs are working hard to send the Dunn out in style while competing for a championship. We need you here to witness history,” stated Harrison.

Renewals must be completed by September 23rd, and those season ticket holders will receive first priority to select seats in F&M Bank Arena for the 2023-24 campaign.



“It’s our first season in the ASUN and our last season in the Dunn Center,” Austin Peay head men’s basketball coach Nate James said. “We are gearing up for success in the new conference, but we need your support in the arena. Come out and help us make this the best season ever. Let’s dominate the ASUN and pack the Dunn.”



Season ticket holders will receive a customized email to their address on file with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E). Through this email, season ticket holders have the convenience of accessing their online account to renew and manage tickets through their smart device.



“We are looking forward to creating a competitive home court advantage this upcoming season,” APSU Governors head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young commented. “It will take a collective effort from our staff, students, and the Clarksville community to make this happen. Let’s make this final year in the Dunn special. Thank you for your continued support.”



Individuals wishing to renew or purchase season tickets, Governors Courtside Seating, a General Admission Total GOV Package or VIPeay Total GOV Package can do so:

In-person by visiting the SS&E office inside the Dunn Center;

Online HERE;

Via email at jmitchell@ssellc.com;

By calling 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Austin Peay State University faculty and staff, along with military personnel, are asked to call the ticket office (931.221.7329) to renew for discounted tickets.

The General Admission Total GOV Package Includes a season ticket to all home football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball games. A VIPeay Total GOV Package includes a season ticket, food, and beverage to all home football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball contests.

New season ticket purchases and single-game ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Parking passes for Monocle Society members who qualify can be purchased through one of the aforementioned methods.

The VIPeay Hoops Experience, available to Black Tie Monocle Society members and above, returns for a fourth season.

To learn more about basketball season tickets, including a seating chart and parking map, please visit the basketball ticket home page.

SS&E, a division of Nashville Predators Holding, LLC, serves as the exclusive third-party ticketing, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for Austin Peay State University-hosted varsity sporting events, while also aiding in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences, and sponsorships.