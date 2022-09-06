APSU Football’s Jevon Jackson named ASUN Freshman of the Week

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football running back Jevon Jackson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The redshirt freshman from Decatur, Alabama rushed for a career-high 167 yards in Saturday’s 63-0 win against Presbyterian. Jackson also found the endzone on a five-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Jackson’s 167 yards on the ground is the sixth-best mark in the FCS this season and is the best single-game total by a freshman. It was the best single-game rushing performance by a Governors since Brian Snead ran for 227 yards against Tennessee State in the spring of 2021.



The 5-9, 201-pound running back leads the ASUN with 167 rushing yards at the end of Week One and ranks third in the league with an average of 83.5 yards per game. Jackson also ranks third in the conference with an average of 7.0 yards per carry.



Austin Peay State University has swept the freshman of the week award to open the season with Jackson joining his teammate Kam Thomas, who was the Week Zero Freshman of the Week.



Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb and Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney shared the league’s offensive award. JSU’s Stevonte Tullis was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week and EKU’s Patrick Nations was the Special Teams Player of the Week.

