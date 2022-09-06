APSU This Week: Science on Tap returns to explore the James Webb Space Telescope

Clarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap event returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on September 6th, Dr. Spencer Buckner will talk about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s first few months of observations.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest telescope of any kind launched into space, and Buckner’s presentation will explore the telescope’s funding, construction, launch, and operation. He’ll also share a comparison between the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The presentation – titled “Opening Up a New Universe with the James Webb Space Telescope” – will be held on Tuesday, September 6th at 5:30pm at the Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Welcome Back Celebration – FREE ICE CREAM!!!

The Student Alumni Association is celebrating students being back on campus for the fall semester in a big way!

Free ice cream!

On Wednesday, September 7th from 11:00am until 1:00pm, SAA members and nonmembers can stop by the SSA table in the Morgan University Center Plaza to get a free ice cream treat and a point toward their event today for an SAA membership shirt.

Military-affiliated hiring affair at Newton Center

Local, regional and national employers will be ready to network with military-affiliated students and alumni on Thursday, September 8th from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the APSU Newton Military Family Resource Center.

For a list of employers and other information, visit the event’s webpage.

Paula Kovarik exhibit continues through September 16th at The New Gallery

Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.

Visit APSU’s exhibit website for more about the exhibition.

