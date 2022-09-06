Austin Peay State University history club again wins best chapter, Nels A. Cleven awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Phi Alpha Theta National Honor Society chapter – Theta-Delta – once again won the 2022 Best Chapter Award for Division IV and the Nels A. Cleven Award, which is reserved for chapters that have won the best chapter award five or more times.

“This is our most notable distinction considering the tremendous time and effort required to consistently maintain a chapter of this caliber,” Dr. Jonathan S. Perry, Phi Alpha Theta National Committee’s interim executive director, wrote in a letter to the chapter’s adviser, Dr. Somaditya Banerjee. “You and your students have shown admirable dedication to the organization and truly exemplify the mission statement of Phi Alpha Theta.”

The award is given annually to the national organization’s best chapters in different-sized divisions. The APSU chapter competes with other universities that have 10,001-15,000 students.



Best chapter awards go to clubs that excel in promoting the mission of the honor society. Chapters must present their activities, including fundraising events and field trips. Phi Alpha Theta has more than 970 chapters nationwide.



Phi Alpha Theta will award up to $250.00 toward the purchase of books selected by the chapter for the school’s library.