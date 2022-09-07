82.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
HomeEducationAPSU Board of Trustees to hold Fall Meeting on September 16th
Education

APSU Board of Trustees to hold Fall Meeting on September 16th

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On September 16th, 2022 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business, and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

During the Audit Committee meeting, the committee will go into executive session to discuss investigations.
 
After a short recess, the full board will meet at 10:30am that Friday.
 
Meeting agendas, materials and a Zoom link for the meetings will be posted in advance of the meeting at www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php
 
For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Peachers Mill Road water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online