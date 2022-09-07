Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Riverfest Polices, Road Closures, Parking information

Clarksville, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on September 9th and 10th, 2022 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest.

Admission and entertainment at the festival are free and open to the public.

This free, two-day music and culture festival features two stages of local and nationally known entertainers, delicious food and fun for the entire family.

Road Closure and Park Information

Thursday, September 8th

6:00am: One southbound lane on Riverside Drive will be closed for set-up and remain closed through Friday morning.

Friday, September 9th, and Saturday, September 10th

6:00am: Both southbound lanes on Riverside Drive and the center turning lane are closed. Only one northbound and one southbound lane will be open for two-way traffic.

7:00pm-midnight: Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic from Spring Street to College Street.

Midnight: the far southbound lane of Riverside Drive is Closed.

The courtesy boat dock and boat ramp at the RiverWalk will be closed Thursday through Sunday morning. Boats can be anchored on the county side of the channel during the festival, however, no boat may anchor in the channel or on the RiverWalk side of the channel.

River traffic may be subject to safety checks. There is no swimming in the event area after sunset, from the J.R. Corman Train trestle to the Red River/Cumberland River confluence. These regulations are subject to change at any time.

Parking and Shuttles

Free parking will be available at APSU Campus on Second street, directly off of College Street. Shuttles taking patrons to Riverfest will run every 30 minutes on Friday beginning at 4:45pm-12:00am and Saturday, beginning at 10:45am and continuing until 12:00am.



Please see www.clarksvilleriverfest.com for exact pick-up location.



Riverfest parking will not be permitted at Two Rivers Business Center at any time or at Riverside Drive businesses during their business hours. Shuttle buses are ADA accessible for attendees with mobility challenges.

Festival Policies

The following are prohibited:

Pets (with the exception of service animals). Service animals are permitted.

Outside alcoholic beverages

Coolers

Weapons, except as provided by TCA 39-17-13-51

Roaming solicitation

Flash photography, camcorders, or recording devices during headlining concerts (after 8:00pm).

Fights or foul language

Drones

Amplification devices

Any violation of these policies will result in expulsion from the festival.

McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee.