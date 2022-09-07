Fort Campbell’s wildlife, artifacts to be spotlighted on Public Lands Day

Fort Campbell, KY – Members of the community are invited to immerse themselves in the outdoors on Saturday, September 10th from noon until 400pm during Fort Campbell’s 2022 Public Lands Day at Lake Kyle.

From kayaking and bird watching to scavenger hunts and an electrofishing demonstration, the free community event will allow attendees to get up close and personal with the installation’s wildlife and artifacts.

The event is hosted by Fort Campbell’s Directorate of Public Works.

“People can learn about the things they can do, the wildlife that’s out there, and really just gain a better understanding of how we manage the land and how they can manage their own,” said Rehanon Pampell, natural resources specialist, Conservation Branch, DPW.



Families are encouraged to pack water and bug spray as they enjoy the activities. They can also bring money for lunch to benefit the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. The average cost of is $5.



“We’re really excited about partnering with BOSS,” said Nichole Sorensen-Mutchie, an archaeologist with the Cultural Resources Program, DPW. “They’ll have hamburgers, hot dogs, popsicles, and popcorn for sale. All the proceeds will go toward their program.”



MWR is also bringing its Gear to Go program to the event with rental equipment including canoes and kayaks that Families can take out onto Lake Kyle for 30 minutes at $5 per person.



All other activities are available free of charge, and attendees are encouraged to explore each one to learn more about how the installation’s training areas are maintained.



“The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is providing several fishing poles so kids can fish on Lake Kyle,” Pampell said. “We’ll be providing the bait for them, and we’ll have people on staff to help them learn the fishing basics, cast and bait the hook and identify their fish.”



Families will have more opportunities to learn about the fish in Lake Kyle through two electrofishing demonstrations conducted during Public Lands Day. The technique uses electric currents to briefly stun fish, which are then collected with dip nets, recorded and measured before being released.



Additional partners for the event include the University of Kentucky’s Entomology Department, the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, DPW’s Forestry Branch and the conservation group Quail Forever.