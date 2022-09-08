APSU Athletics announces Fan Experience for Saturday’s Football game

Clarksville, TN – After a successful home opener, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics has unveiled its fan experience ahead of the Football’s Saturday game against Mississippi Valley State.

The game begins at 3:00pm.

Red Out

Wearing red is not just for Friday in Stacheville, as the Govs’ game against MVSU is a Red Out! Fans are encouraged to wear red as they head to Fortera Stadium to watch the Governors face the Delta Devils.

Gameday Sponsor – Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is the official sponsor for Saturday’s game against the Delta Devils. They will be giving away “For the Peayple” shirts at all gates prior to the game.

Teacher, Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night

Saturday also is Teacher, Faculty, and Staff Appreciation Night at Fortera Stadium. All Austin Peay State University staff can check their campus email for a special ticket code for the game.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2022 season, but in a brand-new location!

Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities and more in a family-friendly environment!

Tailgate Alley

For the 11th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game and season ticket members will have access to purchase a season-long tailgating pass for the price of $75.00 per spot.



Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 11:00am. Beginning at 1:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 12:45pm and Walden will lead the APSU Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday for the first time this season!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

The first 20 fans to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay Coaches Show at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard every Wednesday of an APSU home football game can receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone.

Fans that receive a pass at the APSU Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.

Tickets are Still on Sale!

Group, season and individual tickets are still on sale. Contact the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or click here to purchase yours today!