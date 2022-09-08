Austin Peay State University Soccer plays Belmont at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team takes on another in-state opponent when the Governors host Belmont for a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Thursday’s match against the Bruins also is Youth Soccer Night. The APSU Govs encourage all young soccer players in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to come to the match and wear their soccer jerseys.

Austin Peay (1-2-3) split its matches last week, with a 2-0 victory against UT Martin, August 31st, before dropping a 3-1 decision to Middle Tennessee, September 4th.



Senior midfielder Anna McPhie leads the APSU Govs with two goals and five points this season. The Nelson, New Zealand native had a career-best day against the Skyhawks with a goal and assist in the shutout victory.



Sophomore Alec Baumgardt and senior Karley Roberts also have tallied goals for the Govs this season. Baumgardt’s score came in the 79th minute against UTM, while Roberts tallied her first-career goal against the Blue Raiders.



The Governors look to earn their first win against Belmont (1-1-3) since 2016. Five of the last six meetings between the two former conference rivals have been decided by one goal.



The Bruins enter Thursday’s match after drawing in their last three matches and shutting out their last two opponents in IUPUI and Western Kentucky. Junior forward Anna Sweeny leads Belmont with a pair of goals this season.

About the Belmont Bruins



2022 Record: 1-1-3 (0-0, MVC)

2021 Record: 8-8-1 (5-3, OVC)

2021 Season Result: Belmont fell to Southeast Missouri, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament last season.

All-Time Series (since 2003): 8-6-3 Belmont. (4-1-2 APSU in Clarksville)

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University dropped a 2-0 match against Belmont, on September 30th, 2021 following a pair of second-half goals by the Bruins.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University looks to earn its first victory against Belmont since a 3-1 victory against Belmont, on September 13th, 2013.

Austin Peay State University split a two-match road trip last week, earning a 2-0 victory against UT Martin, on August 31st, before dropping a 3-1 decision at Middle Tennessee, on September 4th.

Chloé Dion ranks in the top 85 in numerous categories across Division I, including goalie minutes, played (540, 2nd), shutouts (3, 19th), and total saves (23, 81st). Her marks are best for first, second, and third in the ASUN Conference, respectively.

Dion’s 87 career saves are ninth all-time. She needs 11 more saves to pass Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time.

Anna McPhie leads Austin Peay State University with two goals and five points this season.

Haley Patterson leads Austin Peay State University with two assists.

Karley Roberts scored her first-career goal in the 39th minute of the Middle Tennessee match.

Alison LaLance assisted on Roberts’ goal against the Blue Raiders for her first-collegiate point.

The Govs fired a season-best 19 shots against Middle Tennessee.

The APSU Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloé Dion and Anne-Audrey Lafond), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos), and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team closes nonconference play with a Sunday 1:00pm match against Alabama A&M. The match is also Military Appreciation Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.