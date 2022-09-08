74.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 8, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Multiple Vehicle Crash with Injuries on Ashland...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Multiple Vehicle Crash with Injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on Ashland City Road.
Clarksville Police on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on Ashland City Road.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive this morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:57am and involved three vehicles.

Ashland City Road (Highway 12) was shut down in both directions and traffic was diverted onto Glenstone Drive.

Clarksville Police on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on Ashland City Road.
Clarksville Police on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on Ashland City Road.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene could be cleared. The roadway is back open now.


The status of those injured is not available at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening.

Information will be updated when available.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Soccer plays Belmont at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Thursday
Next articleAPSU Athletics announces Fan Experience for Saturday’s Football game
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online