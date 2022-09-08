Clarksville’s Riverfest announces Family Zone to be Free this year

Clarksville, TN – The Riverfest Family Zone will be free to the public this year thanks to a sponsorship by Hankook Tire. Traditionally, a small fee and wristband are required to enter the Family Zone but not this year.

The Riverfest Family Zone will be available Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 5:00pm to 11:00pm and Saturday, September 10th from 11:00am to 11:00pm.

It will be located at the North Entrance to the festival behind O’Charley’s.

Festival goers can expect the Family Zone to include:

Civic and Non-Profit Organizations

Inflatables

Artlink crafts

Food Trucks

United States Army

Matthew Walker Health Bus

The Family Zone schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, September 9th

7:00pm – Divas with Attitudz

Saturday, September 10th

Nashville Zooventure with Snakes – 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Hand Boxing – 3:30pm – 4:00pm

Dollz – 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Karate Demo – 5:00pm – 5:30pm

Juggler – 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Fire Dancers – 8:30pm – 9:00pm

In addition to the Family Zone, Riverfest guests will enjoy two unique family-friendly boating activities on Saturday, September 10th.

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Watch as participants race boats made entirely out of cardboard for 100 yards down the Cumberland River to compete for the fastest time in each division.

This event is just as much fun to watch as it is to race! The first race will begin at 1:00pm at the McGregor Park boat dock.

Dragon Boat Racing

Calling all paddlers! Don’t miss an opportunity to get in a Dragon Boat and try out Dragon Boat Racing! The 46ft-long dragon boats hold 20 paddlers, 1 drummer, and 1 steerer (provided)! Learn the basics of dragon boat racing and experience the adrenaline-pumping action of paddling in a dragon boat.

Two dragon boats will be going out each hour to mock race a 200-meter stretch of the Cumberland River in front of Riverfest!

Heats will be held Saturday at 11:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm and 5:00pm.

Individuals can register to paddle for $25.00 with local watershed group, Cumberland River Compact, which will be taking sign-ups near the boat dock in McGregor Park. All proceeds benefit the work of the Cumberland River Compact to enhance the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River and its tributaries.

No experience is necessary to paddle! Instruction, life jackets, and a professional boat steerer will be provided to all paddlers by trained professionals from Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing.

About Riverfest

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River showcasing the cultural diversity of Clarksville through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family.

Admission and entertainment at the festival are free and open to the public.

Visit www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com for more information.