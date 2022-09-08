Nashville Sounds defeat Charlotte Knights, 10-6

Charlotte, NC – Nashville Sounds starter Josh Lindblom turned in his eighth quality start of the season, tossing six scoreless innings as the Sounds took a 10-6 triumph over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night at Truist Field.

Things were rolling early for the Sounds on Thursday, picking up a pair of runs in the opening frame. Cam Devanney, Pablo Reyes, Jon Singleton, and Joey Wiemer combined for four-consecutive hits to put Nashville up 2-0 out of the gates.

Wiemer added another RBI to his line in the fifth inning, plating Singleton. Pedro Severino then doubled and scored Wiemer to make it a 4-0 game, then Weston Wilson brought Severino home on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-0 after four and a half.

Lindblom held the Knights to a couple of hits over his 6.0 innings on the mound. He allowed one walk while striking out eight in his 22nd start of the season for the Sounds. Lindblom threw 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA to 4.41 in the performance.



Charlotte broke up the shutout with a three-run homer in the seventh, but the Sounds answered with three more in the eighth. Patrick Dorrian started the insurance inning with a solo homer to right field, his ninth blast of the season. Devanney added a sacrifice fly and Reyes tallied another RBI with a single to put the Sounds up 8-3.



Severino added a ninth-inning homer for Nashville’s ninth run of the night. Wilson scored after Matt Lipka reached on a fielding error for the 10th run of the contest.



Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Charlotte. Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 12.27) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Davis Martin (3-4, 5.18) for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:04pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a single in the second inning. He is hitting .351 (34-for-97) with 22 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 14 walks during the streak. The 26-game on-base streak is the longest of the season for the Sounds and the second-longest active streak in the International League.

Josh Lindblom (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) logged his seventh win and eighth quality start of the season.

Rick Sweet moved to 6th on the all-time minor league manager wins list, passing Spencer Abbott.

Pedro Severino (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) had his eighth multi-hit game.

Pablo Reyes (28th), Jon Singleton (22nd), Weston Wilson (20th), Joey Wiemer (7th), Patrick Dorrian (5th), and Matt Lipka (3rd) also logged multi-hit games, respectively.

Hobie Harris, Rick Sweet, Al LeBoeuf and Patrick Dorrian were all ejected in the contest. Four ejections are the most by the Sounds in a single game this season.