APSU Soccer loses at home to Belmont, 1-0

Clarksville, TN – An 81st-minute goal proved to be the difference as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Belmont, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (1-3-3) fired four of its eight first-half shots in the first seven minutes of the match, including a pair by midfielder Tori Case. Case’s tallied the Governors’ first shot on target in the fourth minute, but was unable to best the Belmont (2-1-3) goalkeeper, Sarah Doyle.

Forward Haley Patterson was consistently in the Bruins’ zone throughout the first 45 minutes and fired two of her three shots of the night in the 10th and 12th minutes, respectively.



APSU had a clean sheet at the half, outshooting the Bruins 8-0 with one shot on goal.



Belmont recorded its first shot in the 61st minute and scored 20 minutes later on its only other attempt of the night.



Following the Bruins’ late score, forward Annabel Anderson and midfielder Maddy Bellisari fired a pair of shots on goal, but both were corralled by Doyle.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s 12 shots and four shots on goal were tied for its third-best marks of the season.

The two Belmont shots were the lowest the Governors have allowed since allowing a pair of shots against Alabama A&M, on August 16th, 2021.

Belmont’s single shot on target also was the lowest by an opponent since the Govs allowed no shots on goal in last season’s Alabama A&M match.

The Governors have taken 12-or-more shots in three-straight matches, including in five of their last six matches.

Haley Patterson took three shots for the third time this season. She also registered a shot on goal for the third-straight match.

With her pair of attempts, Anna McPhie has taken two-or-more shots in six-straight matches this season.

Annabel Anderson earned her first start at APSU in a season-high 67 minutes of action.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 24 matches.

Chloé Dion started her career-best 11th-straight match for the Govs between the pipes.

The 419 in attendance were the most at an APSU home soccer match since September 2017.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team hosts Alabama A&M in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for its final nonconference match of the season. Sunday’s match also is Military Appreciation Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. There will be numerous first responder vehicles on display prior to the match.