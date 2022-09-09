Austin Peay State University Volleyball gets Five Set Win over Northern Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY – Setter Kelsey Mead put together her first-career 30 assist-20 dig performance and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to a five-set victory (23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11) against Northern Kentucky at the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational hosted by Western Kentucky, Friday, at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Austin Peay (3-3) broke out to big leads in the opening two sets but had to settle on a 1-1 tie. The Govs appeared to control the opening set at 12-4 before the Norse battled back to take the lead at 16-15 and reached set point at 24-19.



Austin Peay State University won the next five points before succumbing 25-23. Austin Peay then raced out to an 8-4 lead in the second set and made that lead stick as they matched NKU the rest of the way to win 25-20.



Northern Kentucky (1-8) flipped the second set’s script on the Governors, easing out to a 13-7 lead. The Govs got no closer the rest of the way as the Norse took a 2-1 lead.



The Governors forced a fifth set following a wire-to-wire victory in the fourth, racing out to an 8-2 advantage and holding on for another 25-20 victory. In the fifth, Austin Peay lost the opening point but scored the next four and did not trail the rest of the way to win its third match of 2022.



Mead finished with 33 assists and a career-high 22 digs to pace the Governors. Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell notched her second-career 20-kill effort, posting 22 kills against the Norse. Outside hitter Marlayna Bullington added 11 kills – her third double-digit kill effort this season – and middle blocker Maggie Keenan added 10 kills and five blocks.



Anna Brinkmann led Northern Kentucky with 18 kills, and Abby Kanakry added 17 kills.

The Governor

Kelsey Mead kept busy in the win with a career-high 22 digs that also led the Govs’ season-best 91-dig outing.

Her 33 assists also put her in charge of over half the Governors’ 63 kills on the afternoon.

Mead added a kill and a service ace to cap a near-perfect outing.

Inside the Box Score

A GOOD DAY FOR A GOOD MATCH: Austin Peay State University set team match highs in kills (66) and digs (91) against Northern Kentucky, and their 11 blocks and eight service aces were both second most in a match this season.

SET METHODOLOGY: For the first time this season, Austin Peay State University won a match in which it lost the first set… In winning Set 2, APSU forced a split of the match’s first two sets… The Governors have split the first two frames in all six matches this season… Austin Peay State University won for the first time this season when falling behind 2-1 in a match… The Governors have won both their five-set matches in 2022, and it was their 40th five-set victory under head coach Taylor Mott (65 matches).

Set-by-Set

Set 1 (NKU won 25-23): The Govs and Norse traded big runs in the opening moments. Austin Peay State University opened with a 6-1 burst to force an early Northern Kentucky timeout, but that did not deter the APSU Govs as they pushed their lead to 12-4 before the Norse used their second timeout.

That stoppage proved effective as Northern Kentucky went on a 7-0 run that kicked off a 12-4 burst to give it a 16-15 lead. After back-to-back APSU points, NKU scored the next eight of the next nine to reach set point at 24-18. Austin Peay fended off five set-point opportunities, with Mikayla Powell and Maggie Keenan responsible for two points each. However, an Abby Kanakry kill ended the set in NKU’s favor.

Set 2 (Govs won 25-20): Austin Peay State University battled back from a 3-1 deficit by scoring seven of the following eight points – the final two on back-to-back Marlayna Bullington solo blocks – to take an 8-4 lead. The Governors extended their lead to 14-7, forcing NKU to use the last of its two timeouts.

Unlike the first set, the Norse stoppage did not derail the APSU Govs’ momentum as they pushed their lead to nine points at 18-9. Austin Peay fended off a late 4-0 run by Northern Kentucky to win the set on kills by Mikayla Powell and Bullington.

Set 3 (NKU won 25-19): The third set started with neither team getting off to a hot start. It took a 6-1 Northern Kentucky burst for either team to build a sizeable advantage and forced Austin Peay State University to call a timeout trailing 13-7. The Govs’ timeout had little effect on the Norse, who scored five of the next seven points to extend its lead to 18-9 and force the second APSU timeout.

Austin Peay State University would score the next three points after the timeout to force a Northern Kentucky stoppage at 18-12, but the APSU Govs could not close the gap further as NKU to a 2-1 lead in the match.

Set 4 (Govs won 25-20): Austin Peay State University raced out to a 6-2 lead in the fourth set, forcing the first Northern Kentucky timeout after an Erin Eisenhart ace. The APSU Govs scored the next two points out of the break, including another Eisenhart ace to extend the lead to 8-2.

The Norse would close to within a pair of points at 12-10 thanks to a 5-1 run, but a service error derailed their run, and Kelsey Mead served up an ace to further stall the Norse charge. A Powell kill pushed the lead back to five points, 15-10, and forced the second NKU timeout. The second stoppage did not have the effect the Norse desired, as they could not close the gap, and the Govs forced a fifth set.

Set 5 (Govs won 15-11): Northern Kentucky won the first point and then Austin Peay State University responded with four-straight points to take control. Jaida Clark scored a kill, Marlayna Bullington served up an ace, Clark and Powell scored on a block, and Powell notched a kill as the APSU Govs gained a 4-1 lead.

Austin Peay State University would push the lead to four points at 7-3 and extended it to five points at 11-6, forcing Northern Kentucky timeouts at each point. But the Norse could not get closer than three points the rest of the way, and Bullington closed the match with a kill.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its stay at the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational when it meets Toledo in a Saturday 11:00am match. APSU then square off against No. 21 Western Kentucky at 3:00pm to end the weekend.