Friday, September 9, 2022
News

Chance of Rain Saturday during Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival

By News Staff

National Weather ServiceClarksville, TN – The National Weather Service forecasts rain this weekend for Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival beginning late Friday night, September 9th.

On Friday, there will be increasing clouds and the high will be near 85. Calm winds are expected from the southeast between 4 and 7 mph.

Showers are likely Friday night, mainly after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 67. The wind will be east southeast between 5 and 7 mph. The chance of rain is 70%.


For Saturday, there is a 60% chance of rain. It will be cloudy, with a high of around 80. Winds will be east southeast between 5 and 7 mph.

On Saturday night, the chance of rain decreases to 50 percent. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 67. South southeast winds will be between 3 and 6 mph.

