Friday, September 9, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department announces Riverfest Road Closures

Road Closure

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to remind motorists that Riverside Drive traffic will be affected during the Riverfest festival, September 9th-10th, 2022.

Starting at 6:00am today, both southbound lanes on Riverside Drive and the center, continuous left turn lane will be closed. Only one northbound and one southbound lane will be open for two-way traffic.

From 7:00pm. until midnight, Riverside Drive will be closed to all through traffic from Spring Street to College Street, and at midnight, the far southbound lane of Riverside Drive will be closed.


CPD wants to remind pedestrians that are attending Riverfest to be safe and to please cross Riverside Drive at one of these three designated intersections:

  • Spring Steet
  • McGregor Park Pavilion
  • College Street

Clarksville Police officers will be assisting pedestrians and controlling traffic at these locations.

