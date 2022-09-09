Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian stuck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at South Hampton Place

Clarksville, TN – Early Friday morning at approximately 3:20am, a Clarksville Police Department officer traveling north on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard stopped to assist a motorist that was stopped in the middle of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard with his hazard lights on.

The motorist notified the officer that there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the roadway. The black male pedestrian was unconscious but breathing and had wounds on the back of his head. The victim was flown by a life-flight helicopter to Nashville and the status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators were notified and processed the scene. The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were shut down at South Hampton Place and North Edgewood Place and remained until the scene was processed. Traffic was diverted through Governors Square Mall.



CPD is looking for a black vehicle with minor damage that may have left the scene.



There is no other information available for release at this time. The roadway is back open.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.