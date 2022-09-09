Nashville Sounds drop Charlotte Knights 9-1

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds put on a hitting clinic on Friday, tallying 17 hits on their way to a 9-1 win over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field. With the Sounds win and Columbus loss at Louisville, Nashville’s International League West Division lead grows to 4.5 games.

The Sounds scored a pair in the first inning for the second-straight night, with a double by Jon Singleton and a bloop RBI single from Joey Wiemer. Nashville added on two more runs in each of the three innings to push their lead to 8-0, highlighted by three-straight doubles in the third and Singleton’s two-run blast in the fourth inning.

Robert Gasser followed up Josh Lindblom’s quality start last night with one of his own. In his second Triple-A start, Gasser went 6.2 innings and held the Knights to a run on five hits and a walk. The southpaw struck out eight Knights for his first Triple-A win.



Up 8-1 in the ninth, Patrick Dorrian tacked on one more for the Sounds with a solo blast to center field for his 10th home run of the season.



Lucas Erceg and Luis Contreras combined to close out the Knights. Erceg got the Sounds out of a bases-loaded jam with a groundout in the seventh, then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Contreras took care of the ninth inning, retiring the Knights in order for the win.



The six-game series is even at two games apiece going to game five on Saturday. Right-hander Tyler Herb (6-0, 4.07) starts for the Sounds. Charlotte’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (2-for-6, R) extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a single in the second inning. He is hitting .350 (36-for-103) with 23 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 14 walks during the streak. The 27-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League.

Robert Gasser (6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) earned his first Triple-A win with a quality start.

Joey Wiemer (2-for-3, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 15 games with his RBI single in the first. Wiemer is batting .352 (19-for-54) with 5 doubles, 4 homers, 17 RBI and 12 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, K) logged his 23rd multi-hit game and 10th 3+ RBI game with the Sounds.

Weston Wilson (3-for-4, RBI) matched a season-high with three hits in the victory.

Lucas Erceg (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) lowered his ERA to 1.10 (16.1 IP/2 ER) over his last 12 appearances.

Patrick Dorrian (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) has homered in five of his last nine road games.

In the last two games, the Sounds have combined to score 19 runs on 34 hits.