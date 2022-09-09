Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announce TN Composites to Expand Operations in Dickson County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Ebbtide Holdings, LLC doing business as TN Composites will invest $23.1 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Dickson County over the next five years.

Through this investment, TN Composites expects to create up to 132 jobs at its existing White Bluff facility over this same period.

By expanding its Jones Creek Road location, TN Composites anticipates increasing its manufacturing capabilities through the reconfiguration of its facilities, integration of additional technology, expansion of its research and development capabilities and alignment of its process flow.



The company expects the result of these changes will drive substantial improvement in efficiency and manufacturing of its quality products and significantly increase the company’s boat production to an estimated 14 boats a week by early 2025.



Founded in 2018 and acquired by Ontario, Canada-based Limestone Boat Company Limited in 2021, TN Composites manufactures under the brands of Aquasport, Limestone and Boca Bay Boats. With the expected 132 additional new jobs, TN Composites would more than double its employee headcount at its sole location in White Bluff.



Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 145 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 42,000 job commitments and more than $7 billion in capital investment.

Quotes

“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for TN Composites to thrive. I commend this company’s decision to create more than 130 new manufacturing jobs in Dickson County and look forward to their continued success.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“When a company like TN Composites expands in our state, it is not only a testament to the workforce or business climate but also to the community that company calls home. We are proud to be the home of TN Composites and thank this company for its continued investment in Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

“Dickson County is excited about the TN Composites’ expansion and the new jobs the company will create. This business growth arises from strong relationships cultivated with our existing industries and relies on our skilled workforce to meet the challenges of evolving technology and innovation.” – Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial

“I am thrilled with TN Composites’ expansion plans in White Bluff and Dickson County. TN Composites, formally Ebbtide Boats, has been a large, local employer for generations. Today’s announcement of a significant investment in infrastructure, coupled with the creation of 130 new jobs, is great news for our local economy and workforce. I wish TN Composites much success in the coming years.” – White Bluff Mayor Linda Hayes

“Congratulations to TN Composites for expanding their successful operations in Dickson County. This is not only a tribute to the employees of TN Composites for the quality of their workmanship but also Dickson County for the industry leading workforce it produces.” – Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield)

“The expansion of TN Composites adds to the long history of quality boat manufacturing in White Bluff. This major investment will strengthen our local economy while also providing additional employment opportunities for residents. I want to congratulate TN Composites on this exciting announcement, and I look forward to the company’s continued success in Dickson County.” – Rep. Mary Littleton (R-Dickson)

