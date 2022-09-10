APSU Women’s Golf to play in GolfWeek Fall Challenge

Clarksville, TN – Coming off their first-ever conference title, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team kicks off head coach Jessica Combs‘ fourth year when they compete at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge, Sunday-Tuesday, at the Caledonia Fish & Golf Club in Pawleys Island.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference rivals Jacksonville State and Lipscomb when it plays in its first event as a member of the conference. Appalachian State, Cal Baptist, Campbell, Delaware, East Tennessee, Gardner-Webb, Georgetown, Illinois-Chicago, Morehead State, New Mexico State, UNC Wilmington, Presbyterian, USC Upstate, Stephen F. Austin, Tennessee Tech, Winthrop, and Wofford round out the 20-team field.

Reining Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Erica Scutt will lead the Governors off the first tee in the Palmetto State. Scutt led the OVC with a 75.25 stroke average last season and led the APSU Govs with eight rounds under par and two rounds in the 60s. After just one collegiate season, Scutt already holds two of the top three 18-hole scores in program history and three of the top four 54-hole marks.



Three-time All-OVC selection Taylor Dedmen is next in line for the Governors. Dedmen played in just eight tournaments last season, but all 18 rounds she carded counted toward Austin Peay State University’s team score. Her 75.56 stroke average was third-best in the conference. Dedmen also won Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invite last year and became just the third player in program history to win a three-round tournament.



Fresh off an OVC All-Newcomer Team selection in her debut season, Kaley Campbell is up next for Austin Peay State University. Campbell played in all 11 tournaments for the Govs last season and 22 of her 28 rounds counted for the team score, which was tied for the second-best mark on the team. The Ethridge, Tennessee native’s 77.82 stroke average ranked 14th in the OVC during the 2021-22 season.



Maggie Glass will kick off her sophomore campaign by making her debut in the Austin Peay State University lineup. The McKenzie, Tennessee product played in five tournaments as an individual last season and recorded a 78.23 stroke average in 13 rounds, which ranked 16th in the conference.



Finally, Shelby Pleasant (née Darnell) rounds out the Governors’ lineup after earning her second-career All-OVC honor last season. Pleasant played in the lineup for the APSU Govs in all 11 tournaments last season and 22 of the 28 rounds she played counted toward the team score, which was tied for the second-best mark on the team. The graduate student from Madisonville, Kentucky ranked fourth on the team and 11th in the league with a 77.36 stroke average last season.



The GolfWeek Fall Challenge begins with 18 holes, Sunday, and GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO).