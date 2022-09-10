Tennessee Titans game history against New York Giants

Nashville, TN – This week’s game marks the 13th meeting between the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. The series is tied 6-6, dating back to September 16th, 1973, when the Giants defeated the Houston Oilers 34-14 in the season opener at Yankee Stadium.

Of all opponents that have been in existence since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders have played the Oilers/Titans the fewest amount of times—12 games each.

After the Giants won the first five matchups between the franchises, the Titans/Oilers won the next five meetings. The streak included a 10-6 Oilers win in 1997, a 28-14 win in 2000, a 32-29 overtime victory in 2002, a come-from-behind 24-21 win in 2006, and a 29-10 decision in 2010.

The Giants took back the series momentum in 2014 with a 36-7 victory at Nissan Stadium. The Giants scored the game’s first 30 points as Eli Manning passed for 260 yards and rookie Odell Beckham Jr. recorded 130 receiving yards The Titans and Giants have met twice at MetLife Stadium, most recently on December 16th, 2018. The Titans won 17-0 to record the franchise’s first shutout since 2000 and only the fourth road shutout in team annals.



Derrick Henry rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, while the Titans’ defense registered two turnovers and three sacks.



Despite their infrequent meetings, the Titans have enjoyed two of their most dramatic finishes since the team moved to Tennessee against the Giants. On a cold and windy day at the Meadowlands on December 1st, 2002, Steve McNair helped force overtime with a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion in the final seconds of regulation, and Joe Nedney sealed the win when he connected on a 38-yard field goal. Eddie George rushed for 64 yards to pass Earl Campbell as the all-time rushing leader in franchise history.



In 2006, rookie quarterback Vince Young led arguably one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history against the Giants. Down 21-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Titans rallied to score touchdowns on three consecutive drives and then won the game on a 49-yard field goal by kicker Rob Bironas. It tied for the second-biggest comeback in NFL history with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and was the largest comeback in NFL history (fourth quarter or otherwise) led by a rookie quarterback.

Most Recent Matchups

Week 12 • Nov. 26, 2006 • Giants 21 at TITANS 24

The Tennessee Titans pull off one of the most dramatic comebacks in franchise history after trailing 21-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining. Led by rookie quarterback Vince Young, they score touchdowns on three consecutive drives and then win on a 49-yard field goal by kicker Rob Bironas with six seconds on the clock.

Two of the four scoring drives result from interceptions by Pacman Jones. It ties for the second-biggest comeback in NFL history with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and is the largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history.

2010 Week 13 • Sept. 26, 2010 • TITANS 29 at Giants 10

Chris Johnson rushes for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and the Titans’ defense forces three crucial turnovers in the team’s first game at MetLife Stadium. The Titans score 19 unanswered second-half points, including a 13-yard touchdown pass from Vince Young to Kenny Britt.

Defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks and cornerback Jason McCourty each notch their first career interception. McCourty’s interception and cornerback Alterraun Verner’s fumble recovery occur with the Titans backed up against their own end zone.

2014 Week 14 • Dec. 7, 2014 • GIANTS 36 at Titans 7

The New York Giants force three turnovers and register eight sacks. Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger is knocked out of the game for the second consecutive week with a shoulder injury. The Giants score the game’s first 30 points as Eli Manning passes for 260 yards and rookie Odell Beckham Jr. records 130 receiving yards.

The Titans’ only touchdown comes on a 23-yard interception return by Marqueston Huff. Josh Brown boots five field goals for the Giants. Rookie Andre Williams rushes for 131 yards and a score.

2018 Week 15 • Dec. 16, 2018 • TITANS 17 at Giants 0

In a cold, steady rain, the Titans record their first shutout since December 25th, 2000. Derrick Henry follows a 238-yard rushing performance the previous week with 170 yards and two touchdowns on a then-career-high 33 carries at New York. Henry scores on one-yard carry in the first and third quarters.

The Titans’ defense limits Saquon Barkley to a 2.2-yard rushing average (14 carries for 31 yards) and limits Eli Manning to a 54.1 passer rating. The Titans get a key interception by safety Kevin Byard deep in Titans territory in the third quarter.