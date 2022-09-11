Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf are in 13th place at GolfWeek Fall Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – Led by a one-under 71 from Reece Britt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 300 and sits in 13th place after one round at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge, Sunday, at the True Blue Golf Club.

With a 12-over round of 300, the Governors are three shots behind 12th-place Queens and are eight shots back of 11th-place Eastern Kentucky after 18 holes at the par-72, 6,921-yard course.

After starting on the 10th hole, Britt birdied the 14th hole to move to one-under before closing the back nine with a bogey at 17 and a birdie on the 18th. After making the turn, the sophomore from Maryville, Tennessee carded three birdies but played the front nine at even-par to finish the round at one under and tied for 21st place.



Jakob Falk Schollert is tied for 45th place after shooting a two-over 74 in his Austin Peay State University debut. Adam Van Raden added a five-over 77 to the score for the Govs and is tied for 65th in the field of 76.



Morgan Robinson and Daniel Love rounded out the scoring for head coach Robbie Wilson with the duo both shooting a six-over 78 to finish the round tied for 68th place. Robinson carded three birdies in the opening round of the tournament while love made a pair of birdies in his Austin Peay State University debut.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with individual players in the second round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge. Love will lead the Governors off the first tee at 9:04am, followed by Robinson, Van Raden, Falk Schollert, and Britt. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the final two rounds of the tournament.



For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team (@GovsMGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.