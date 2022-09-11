Austin Peay State University Soccer hosts Alabama A&M

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Alabama A&M in its final match ahead of ASUN Conference play in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (1-3-3) dropped a 1-0 decision against Belmont, Thursday, following an 81st-minute goal by the Bruins. The Governors look to bounce back from the loss against Alabama A&M (2-3), who have been shutout in back-to-back matches entering the weekend contest

The APSU Govs have won six-straight matches against the Bulldogs, outscoring them 35-1 in that run. The Govs’ winning streak against the Bulldogs is highlighted by a program-record 14-0 victory in 2011 in which seven Govs found the back of the net and two — Tatiana Ariza and Claire Pultz — tallied hat tricks.



Sunday’s match also is Military Appreciation Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. There will be numerous first responder vehicles on display in the parking lot outside of the main gate of the field.

About the Alabama A&M Bulldogs



2022 Record: 2-3 (0-0 SWAC)

2021 Record: 10-8-1 (8-1 SWAC)

2021 Season Result: The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 SWAC Women’s Soccer Championship, but were shutout by No. 3 Grambling, which ended a seven-match winning streak.

Notable Returners: A pair of Preseason First Team All-SWAC selections, Makayla Rushing and Taylor Watson highlight the Bulldogs’ 2021 returners.

Rushing led the Bulldogs in scoring last season with 10 goals and 23 points, while Watson captained AAMU’s 2021 defense with 15 starts in 17 appearances last season.

All-Time Series (since 2002): 8-2 APSU

Last Meeting: Rachel Bradberry, Gybson Roth and Olivia Prock found the back of the net in Austin Peay’s 3-0 victory against the Bulldogs, September 16th, 2021. The Govs earned their second-consecutive shutout and third-straight road win in the victory.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University looks to earn its seventh-straight victory against the Bulldogs on Sunday — extending its longest active winning streak against an opponent.

The Govs defeated the Bulldogs, 3-0, last season after three different student-athletes — Rachel Bradberry, Gybson Roth, Olivia Prock — found the back of the net.

APSU has outscored AAMU 35-1 in its six-straight victories, including a 14-0 win against the Bulldogs, on August 19th, 2011.

Austin Peay State University is 6-0 at home against the Bulldogs all-time.

APSU dropped a 1-0 decision to Belmont, Thursday, in its penultimate nonconference match of the season.

Belmont’s two shots and one shot on goal were the lowest APSU has allowed in a match since August 16th, 2021 against Alabama A&M.

Anna McPhie leads the Govs with five points this season on a pair of goals and an assist. The Nelson, New Zealand native also is tied with Haley Patterson with 13 shots and four shots on goal.

McPhie has taken two-or-more shots in six-straight matches entering Sunday’s contest.

Patterson led the Govs with three attempts against the Bruins and has registered a shot on goal in three-straight matches.

Lindsey McMahon has started every match of her career and leads the Govs with 24-straight starts.

Goalkeeper Chloe Dion is second in Division I with 630 minutes between the pipes and is 26th in the country with three shutouts.

Dion is top five in the ASUN Conference in every major goalkeeper category, including minutes (1st), shutouts (2nd), goals against average (3rd, 1.143) and saves (5th, 23).

The Govs’ 10 newcomers are comprised of six freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

Austin Peay’s 28-man roster features players from 14 different states and three countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloé Dion), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos) and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team kicks off its inaugural ASUN Conference season with a Saturday 6:00pm match against Lipscomb at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.