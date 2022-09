Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that at approximately 9:43am, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made.

There is no indication of foul play and Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Blueway have all been reopened.

There is no other information available for release at this time.