Everyone had a Blast at Clarksville’s Riverfest Friday night

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s 2022 Riverfest Festival kicked off on Friday with music, fun, food, and craft vendors taking over McGregor Park and a mile-long stretch of Riverside Drive along the banks of the Cumberland River.

The popular Riverfest Family Zone drew a crowd early, and thanks to sponsorship by Hankook Tire, there is no charge for access to the area this year. Inside, families found a variety of booths offering games and prizes, information and activities, and arts and crafts by Artlink.

Everyone at the festival was enjoying themselves listening to good music and indulging in some of the great food available.

A few food vendors were located in the area which is set up on the grounds behind O’Charley’s restaurant. The main attractions were the assorted inflatables and bouncy houses that kept kids entertained throughout the evening.

Numerous food trucks were set up in front of McGregor Park’s main pavilion. A variety of vendors lined the entire pathway, from the pavilion to the boat ramp.

Hundreds enjoyed music, food, and fun on the opening night of this year’s Riverfest.

Friday’s performer lineup began at 5:00pm with Lillicat, followed by Herschel Bailey, Of Water, and ended with The Entice Band playing on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage. J.D. Shelburne opened the evening of entertainment on the Blue Cord Realty Stage. Shelburne was followed by Awaken, Tina Brown, and finally, Consumed by Fire.

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building comradery between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. The 33rd annual festival was held September 9th-10th, 2022. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

For more information visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com

