Habitat for Humanity supporters raise $34,000 at 30th Anniversary celebration

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary with a special fundraiser on Thursday, August 25th at the Madison Room, presented by Habitat partner Legends Bank.

During the event, longtime volunteers, staff members, donors, subcontractors, and builders were recognized for their contributions to Habitat for Humanity locally. The event successfully raised more than $34,000 to fund a home build in 2023.



“Every Habitat home is the result of the community coming together. To celebrate with our supporters and Habitat homebuyers goes right to the heart of our mission of bringing people together,” Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “This isn’t just a celebration for Habitat, but for our caring community that makes homeownership possible for so many.”



Habitat for Humanity would like to thank everyone who participated in or attended this special event, including presenting sponsor Legends Bank, emcee Van Stokes, and all of the evening’s table sponsors: The Charles Group; Clarksville Association of Realtors SOS Foundation; Clarksville-Montgomery County Home Builders Association; The Gutter Professionals; Herb and Luke Baggett; Jodi’s Cabinet Sales; John S. Frazier Construction; Lynn and Van Stokes; Madison Street United Methodist Church; Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative; Montgomery County Government; and United Community Bank.



Proceeds from the event will help Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County continue to partner with qualified, low-income families to build affordable housing in our community. The current housing crisis has left families with little to no affordable options for purchasing a home and rent prices have skyrocketed. According to the federal office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), fair market rent for a three-bedroom home or apartment in Montgomery County for fiscal year 2022 is estimated to be $1,293.



For many families living on fixed incomes or working minimum wage or low wage jobs, this payment alone may be more than what they earn in a month. Habitat for Humanity seeks to build affordable homes for these families to improve their quality of life and encourage homeownership for all income brackets.



Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.