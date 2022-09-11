Marsha Blackburn Report: The USA Stands With Israel

Washington, D.C. – This August, I wrapped up my annual 95 county tour where I met with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families from all across the Volunteer State.
Weekly Rundown
In Joe Biden’s America, every town is a border town. I’m demanding answers from the Director of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Ronald Davis regarding a proposed policy permitting the release of illegal immigrants before they are apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). We cannot allow the Joe Biden administration to keep encouraging illegal immigration.
Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. Department of Justice has used federal law enforcement to intimidate concerned parents and enforce progressive policies. From malicious witch hunts to information suppression, some in the FBI have done just about everything they could to breach the public trust. The American people deserve an explanation, and I won’t stop until there is a full investigation into the FBI’s abuse of power.
