APSU Men’s Golf moves up at GolfWeek Fall Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – After posting a second-round score of 293, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team moved up one spot on the leaderboard at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge, Monday, at the True Blue Golf Club.

The Governors were seven strokes better in the second round than they were in the opening round, as they moved past Queens to take 12th place in the tournament. The APSU Govs are three shots ahead of the 13th-place Royals and are 10 shots behind 11th-place Stephen F. Austin.

Adam Van Raden led the APSU Govs in the second rounding, shooting an even-par 72 at the 6,921-yard track. Van Raden carded four birdies in the second round, he is five-over par for the tournament and is tied for 65th in the field.



Jakob Falk Schollert and Morgan Robinson each fired one-over 73s in the second round. Falk Schollert moved up two spots on the leaderboard and is tied for 43rd in the tournament at three-over par, while Robinson climbed seven spots and is tied for 61st at seven-over.



Rounding out the scoring for Austin Peay State University, Reece Britt and Daniel Love each posted three-over 75s. Britt leads the APSU Govs with a two-round score of 146, he is tied for 40th in the field of 76. Love moved up one spot on the leaderboard in the second round, he is tied for 67th in the tournament at nine-over.



Austin Peay State University’s first-four golfers will be paired with Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin and the final Gov to tee off will be paired with Queens and individual players. Love will lead the Governors off the first tee at 7:28am, followed by Robinson, Van Raden, Falk Schollert, and Britt. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the final round of the tournament.



For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team (@GovsMGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.