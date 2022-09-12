APSU This Week: Constitution Day event to examine civic responsibility to each other

Clarksville, TN – This year’s upcoming Constitution Day event at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will strive to remind us about a main tenet of our civic responsibility to the country – that we are in this together.

The event – themed “Forming a More Perfect Union: Civic Responsibility” – will be on September 16th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm in APSU’s Morgan University Center, Room 305, and is free and open to the public.

Latinx Heritage Month kickoff on Thursday

Latinx Heritage Month (September 15th-October 15th) kicks off on Thursday, September 15th at 5:30pm with live music, food, games, prizes, and a bouncy house.

The event – at the Office of Equity, Access, and Inclusion – is open to all APSU students, faculty and staff, and their families.

Bella’s Closet Professional Clothing Pop-up coming Monday and Tuesday

Browse a selection of suits, dresses, tops, shoes, makeup, and accessories provided by Bella’s Closet, a Clarksville nonprofit.

No appointment is necessary, and all items are free.



The event is open to students, faculty, and staff, and provides a perfect way to find a new outfit for upcoming interviews, career fairs, or anything requiring professional business attire.



The two-day event is Monday and Tuesday from 8:00am until 3:00pm in Morgan University Center Rooms 303 and 305.

JCPenney Suit-up Event coming Sunday

The College of Business has partnered with JCPenney to help Govs find professional clothing at deep discount prices.

The next JCPenney Suit-up Event is on Sunday, September 18th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Governors Square Mall’s JCPenney.

‘Operation Commissary’ free grocery event for military-affiliated

Every month the Newton Military Family Resource Center gives free food to active-duty military, veterans, dependents, and all military-affiliated students.

This month’s “Operation Commissary” event is on Thursday, September 15th from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the Newton Center.

Veteran Service Day at Newton Center

Montgomery County Veterans Service Office and Veterans Affairs representatives will be at the Newton Military Family Resource Center on Wednesday, September 14th from 8:00am until 1:00pm to help veterans with any benefits questions.

Paula Kovarik exhibit continues through September 16th at The New Gallery

Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.

Visit APSU’s exhibit website for more about the exhibition.

