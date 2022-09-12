APSU Volleyball’s Erin Eisenhart earns ASUN Defensive Player of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – Libero Erin Eisenhart became the first Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball player to earn ASUN Conference weekly honors, with the league naming her its defensive player of the week, Monday, after her solid performance at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational hosted by Western Kentucky last weekend in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Eisenhart, of Huntsville, Alabama, averaged 4.62 digs per set in the weekend’s three matches as the Govs posted five-set victories against Northern Kentucky and Toledo before falling in three sets to host No. 21 Western Kentucky.



Eisenhart opened the weekend with 21 digs, five assists, and three service aces in the victory against Northern Kentucky. She followed that with a career-best 27 digs against Toledo while adding three aces and an assist. Against nationally-ranked WKU, Eisenhart posted 12 digs, an ace, and an assist.



After last weekend’s action, Eisenhart ranks fifth among ASUN defensive players with 4.12 digs per set, and her 140 total digs are third-most among the league’s defenders. She leads an Austin Peay defense that ranks 64th nationally with 15.41 digs per set.



Eisenhart and the Governors open the home portion of their 2022 slate when they host the Stacheville Challenge, Friday-Saturday, at the Dunn Center. Austin Peay State University hosts North Dakota State, East Tennessee, and UT Martin in the round-robin event.

Admission is free to the public for all six matches this weekend, with action getting underway on Friday at 10:00am and Saturday at 11:30am.