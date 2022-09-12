Austin Peay State University Football’s Mike DiLiello named ASUN Offensive Player of the Week

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Mike DiLiello was named the ASUN Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The graduate student from Pembroke Pines, Florida completed 25-of-33 passes for an ASUN record 383 yards and a conference record-tying five touchdowns. DiLiello’s 383 yards also are the third-best single-game mark in program history and his 25 completions are the seventh-best mark in APSU history and the most since 2012.

With five touchdown passes, DiLiello tied the second-best single-game mark in program history, despite just playing a single play in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 41-0 blowout win against Mississippi Valley State. Nationally, DiLiello’s five touchdown passes are tied for the second-best single-game mark in the FCS this season and his 383 yards are the ninth-best single-game total.



Through Week 2 of the season, DiLiello leads the ASUN Conference in passing efficiency (191.43), passing yards (760), and passing touchdowns (11) – he has five more passing touchdowns than the next closest quarterback in the league. Nationally, DiLiello is tied for the FCS lead in passing touchdowns and leads the country in points responsible for (78), he also ranks fourth in yards and efficiency.



DiLiello is the first Austin Peay State University player to ever be named the ASUN’s Offensive Player of the Week. The Governors have received at least one weekly honor from the ASUN in all three weeks of the 2022 season.



Eastern Kentucky’s Chase Lasater took home the league’s defensive award while Jacksonville State’s Alen Karajic was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week and Kennesaw State’s Juandarion Silas was the freshman of the week.



Single-game tickets for the 2022 football season can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). The Governors are on the road at Alabama A&M, Saturday, but will return home to take on Eastern Kentucky, on September 24th, for Homecoming and the first-ever ASUN Conference battle in program history.



