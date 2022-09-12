Austin Peay State University holds Morton Family Track naming ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) fans and community members celebrated the naming of Ron and Andrea Morton Family Track with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, inside Fortera Stadium.

Ron Morton was a member of the Governors’ men’s cross country (1966-69) and track and field (1967-70) teams. In his freshman year on the cross country team, Morton set the school record with a time of 16:06.3 in the three-mile event.

In 2012, Ron and Andrea established the Ronald L. Morton Scholarship for student-athletes from non-revenue sports who are majoring in business and have established their community involvement and entrepreneurial ambitions.

In 2020, they made a transformational financial commitment to the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, and track and field teams, as well as athletic scholarships for the department as a whole.



Morton hopes his support will motivate a younger generation to follow his path in finding a balance between competitiveness and compassion.



“Austin Peay gave me my start,” Morton said. “It set me up for the future. If it hadn’t been for Austin Peay, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”



After graduation, Morton worked as a basketball coach and physical education teacher in Tunisia through the Peace Corps. He is now the owner of the largest number of H&R Block franchises in the country, with offices in Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana.

Additional quotes from notable Austin Peay State University campus leaders

“Our campus community is strengthened through the involvement of people like Ron and Andrea Morton. We are proud to commemorate their support with this naming that will serve as a reminder of their generosity for years to come.”

– Mike Licari, APSU President

“Ron and Andrea Morton’s support of Austin Peay athletics is special. Their gifts stretch far beyond the support of one sport or goal of our department, and their investment in Austin Peay athletics as a whole provides us with the fuel needed to further the Total Gov Concept. Ron is former student-athlete who epitomizes what we want for all of our student-athletes: successful in competition, a graduate, a productive member of society, and a successful professional career. It is truly a great day to be a Gov!”

– Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director

“The generosity of the Ron and Andrea Morton family is truly appreciated. Their support for Austin Peay athletics and Mr. Harrison’s vision to improve the quality of the student-athlete experience is inspirational. We can’t thank them enough for all of their support.”

– Valerie Brown, APSU Head Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Coach

“Alumni like Ron Morton have helped shape Austin Peay into the unique institution we know today. His professional success is impressive, and it has enabled Ron and Andrea to make impactful gifts that will contribute to a bright future for Austin Peay and its students for years to come. We hope that their continued investment in his alma mater will inspire his fellow alumni to give back.”

– Kris Phillips, Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy