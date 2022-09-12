Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis opens fall campaign at Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis kicks off its fall campaign against Cumberland in a Tuesday 9:30am match in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The Governors return four players from last season in senior Thiago Nogueira and sophomores Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, and Hogan Stoker. The quartet combined for 15 singles and 22 doubles wins during the 2021-22 season.

Sota Minami, Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada will make their collegiate debuts in Tuesday’s match against the Phoenix.



An Aichi, Japan, native, Minami reached a career-high International Tennis Federation ranking of 1153 in May 2019 during his prep career at Aioi Gakuin High School. Schaub hails from Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, and reached a career-high ITF ranking of 2312 in January 2020. Tortajada, a Barcelona, Spain native, rounds out the APSU Govs trio of newcomers.



The Govs defeated Cumberland 5-2, on February 11th, to earn their first win of the spring. After dropping the doubles point, the APSU Govs picked up wins from their top five singles positions to claim the victory.

Following their match against Cumberland, Minami, Bolton and Becchis travel to Charleston, South Carolina for the pre-qualifying round of the All-American Championships. The trio are the first Govs to appear in the tournament since Christian Edison and Almantas Ozelis in 2017.