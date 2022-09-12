Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf tied for First at GolfWeek Fall Challenge heading into final day

Pawleys Island, SC – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team’s Erica Scutt took sole possession of first place and built a five-shot lead after two rounds at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge when she shot a five-under 66 – the second-best 18-hole score in program history – at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Monday.

Scutt, who set the program record with a seven-under 64 in the first round, is five shots ahead of USC Upstate’s Praew Nontarux and holds a six-shot lead over New Mexico State’s Alison Gastelum and Lipscomb’s Mary Kate Smith. The sophomore from Alpharetta, Georgia carded six birdies and just one bogey in the second round to best Taylor Dedmen’s first-round 67 as the second-best round in Austin Peay history.



Scutt ranks second in the tournament in par-three and par-four scoring, having played them at five-under and three-under par, respectively. She also leads the tournament with 13 birdies.



“It was another round from every player that I am incredibly proud of,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “I know each player dropped a couple of shots those last few holes, but it’s hard to be upset with our team score being even par at the end of the day. It was a little bit bumpier of a ride today than yesterday, but each girl managed to put up a solid number and we have nothing to be ashamed of. We’re going go out and do our best tomorrow, and try to have some more fun along the way!”



After posting the best 18-hole team score with a 279 in the opening round, Austin Peay fired an even-par 284 in the second round of the tournament, which is the second-best 18-hole score in program history. The Governors’ 36-hole score of 563 is 15 shots better than the previous record of 578, which was set at Tennessee State’s Town & Country Invitational in 2018.



After two rounds, Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb are tied for second place at five-under par, seven shots behind first-place Campbell. The Governors and Bisons are 10 shots ahead of fourth-place New Mexico State and hold an 11-shot advantage over fifth-place UNC Wilmington.



Sophomore Kaley Campbell posted the second-best round by a Governor in the second round, shooting a one-under 70 to move into a tie for 23rd in the field. Campbell used five birdies, four of which came on the back nine, to match the best single-round score in her career.



Graduate students Dedmen and Shelby Pleasant rounded out the scoring for Austin Peay State University with a pair of three-over 74s in the second round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge. Dedmen finished the round with five birdies and fell to 14th place in the field, while Pleasants carded just one birdie and dropped to a tie for 38th place.