Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 12th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 12th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rose is an adult, female Labrador Retriever/Hound mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going to her forever home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Mikasa is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is litter box trained and will be fully vetted, shots updated, and spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Biscuits is a male light orange and cream-colored domestic shorthair kitten. This boy is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is charismatic, affectionate and a total charmer. He loves to play, is good with other cats, and is just a very loving little guy. He is great with children and cat-friendly dogs as well.

Biscuits can be found with his brother Corn Muffin through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kitty Kitty is an approximately 10-month-old female kitten. She is in great health, spayed, dewormed, fully vetted, FIV/FELV tested and litter trained. This sweet baby is looking for her forever home. Kitty Kitty has the prettiest green eyes and she is a Calico/Tortie mix.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Nakota is an 8-year-old male Great Pyrenese. This big guy is fully vetted and neutered. Unfortunately, Nakota came from a tough situation before coming to the rescue and is Heartworm positive.

However, with the help of the wonderful folks in the rescue, he is being treated and doing very well.

His coat was shaved to help with mats when he arrived but it’s growing back beautifully and he is coming out of his shell more and more, loves everyone, does well with other dogs, and is just getting happier each day. A meet and greet would be advised if there are other pets in the home, but Nakota would also love to just be the only pet so he can get all the love and attention he had been missing.



Come meet this lovely boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is a sweet, energetic 4-year-old male Bully mix with beautiful markings. He is fully vetted, neutered, and has done great around children. Atlas is crate trained and is very loving and eager to please. He needs a cat-free environment and does prefer some male dogs over females.

Atlas is very dog selective so please, a meet and greet will be needed if there are other male pets in the home but overall he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. He will make a great outdoor companion; hiking, jogging, and swimming would be wonderful adventures for him!

Atlas can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gretchen is a 5-month-old stunning female German Shepherd. This girl (along with her brother Hansel) has ears for days! She is available for adoption along with her brother (littermate) Hansel. They can be adopted together or separately and are quite the adventurous pair!

Gretchen is 31 pounds, absolutely loves the water, loves playing with other dogs, and is doing great with house training. She is fully vetted, microchipped, and will be spayed at the rescue’s vet when age appropriate.

For more details and information you can find Gretchen (and handsome Hansel) through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bolt is a handsome mixed-breed boy looking for his forever home! He is fully vetted, great with other dogs but needs a cat-free environment. He is very well-behaved and loves being with his people. He enjoys any outdoor adventures and does well settling down and just chilling. He’d make a great jogging, hiking, and camping buddy.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Bulbasaur is a 12-week-old male kitten! He is litter trained, fully vetted, and given a clean bill of health. Bulbasaur has a big personality and is very social. He plays hard and sleeps hard! He is like a little bull in a china shop when he is playing and zooming around.

He loves to snuggle with people and plays very well with other cats and dogs and does well with children too. He is always looking for his next adventure! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Tynee and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Toby is a cute small, black Wirehaired Terrier mix. He is young and very friendly, affectionate, smart and playful. He is fully vetted, neutered and does well with other dogs, cats and children.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing