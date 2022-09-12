Clarksville Police Department arrests Dandre Collier for Stalking, Threats, Drugs

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at approximately 11:12am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was possibly a threat to the Riverfest Festival.

A picture and vehicle description were disseminated to all officers on duty, including the additional officers on duty at the Riverfest Festival. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a warrant for Dandre Colliers’ arrest was on file.

At approximately 12:40pm, a CPD officer working at the Riverfest Festival spotted Collier and alerted other officers working at the festival. A traffic stop was initiated and Collier was taken into custody without incident.



The District Attorney’s office was consulted regarding the terrorism charge against Collier, for the threats made regarding going to Riverfest to conduct a shooting. One firearm was located inside Colliers’ vehicle along with various controlled substances.



Colliers charges include Commission of Act of Terrorism (TCA 39-13-805), felon possessing a firearm (TCA 39-17-1307), Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (TCA 39-17-1324), manufacture, deliver, or selling of controlled substances (F) and (M) (TCA 39-17-417) (MDMA, Cocaine and Marijuana), Stalking (TCA 39-17-315). Dandre Colliers’ bond was set at $181,500 for all charges.



The Clarksville Police Department takes all threats seriously and responds to them with the appropriate measures. The safety of the citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County is paramount.



The quick dissemination of information, due diligence, and the safety plans implemented for events such as Riverfest resulted in this individual being located and taken into custody before an incident occurred.



This case is pending prosecution and no other information is available at this time.