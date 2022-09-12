67.7 F
Clarksville Police Department releases semi-tractor trailer drivers name that causes Multiple Crashes Saturday

News Staff
News Staff
Semi-Tractor-Trailer hits several vehicles on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Semi-Tractor-Trailer hits several vehicles on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the driver of the semi-tractor trailer that caused multiple crashes in Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Oak Grove KY on Saturday has been identified as 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins of Clarkville.

He is currently in the Christian County jail for charges in Kentucky and will be extradited back to Tennessee after Kentucky prosecutes him. He is facing numerous charges in Clarksville including aggravated assault.


CPD is still gathering reports from Saturday’s events and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

