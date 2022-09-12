Fort Campbell Soldier Dies of Natural Causes While Deployed

Fort Campbell, KY – U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas D. Goshen passed away from natural causes on September 6th, 2022 while serving in Eastern Europe.
Lt. Col. Goshen was deployed with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and was based at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Since June, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has nearly 4,000 Soldiers deployed to Europe to assure NATO Allies and deter Russian aggression.
“Nick was a valued member of the team whose passion and commitment to the division and our Soldiers was extraordinary,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division. “I can personally attest to his exceptional talent. He will be missed.”
He served as the Associate Professor of Military Science at the University of Southern California, simultaneously earning a master’s degree in communications in 2010. Goshen then served with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, where he deployed to Afghanistan. He then served with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment where he deployed to Afghanistan twice. Goshen served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy.
Following his tour in Italy, Goshen once again served with the 75th Ranger Regiment and deployed to Afghanistan. Goshen also served at the Pentagon, on the Joint Staff, before returning to Fort Campbell in 2022 with the 101st Airborne Division.
Goshen has deployed seven times, one deployment to Iraq and six deployments to Afghanistan, totaling 42 months of overseas combat deployments.
Goshen’s awards and decorations include The Bronze Star Medal for Valor; Bronze Star; Purple Heart; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Combat Action Badge; Parachutist Badge; and Air Assault Badge.
Nick is survived by his wife Megan Epner of 14 years and leaves behind their loyal dog, Polo.
