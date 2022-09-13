72.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
APSU Men's Tennis shows strong play at Cumberland

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis freshmen impressive in fall opener. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisLebanon, TN – Freshman Sota Minami was perfect in his collegiate debut, capturing a pair of singles and doubles victories in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fall opener against Cumberland, Tuesday, at Tommy Gray Memorial Tennis Courts.

Minami and fellow freshman Aeneas Schaub paired to earn their win as Govs in a 7-6 victory against Cumberland’s German Suarez and Julian Parada. Both then picked up their first singles wins in straight sets, with Minami winning 6-3, 7-5 and Schaub winning 6-4, 6-4.

Freshman Javier Tortajada also earned his first collegiate singles win in APSU’s first match against CU, winning a pair of 6-2 sets. Sophomore Giovanni Becchis wrapped up the Govs’ first match with a three-set victory against Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo.
 
Becchis and sophomore Tom Bolton earned their first win together of the fall in a 6-3 victory in the day’s second match. The duo finished second on the team last year with seven doubles wins.
 
Minami paired with senior Thiago Nogueira, capturing a 6-4 victory. Becchis, Minami, Bolton and Tortajada earned straight-set victories to conclude the Govs’ first action of the fall.

Results vs. Cumberland – Match 1

Doubles

  1. Adrijan Hrzic / Pavel Kelo (CU) def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-3
  2. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. German Suarez / Julian Parada (CU), 7-6
  3. Daniel Wessels / Aditya Roy Chowdhury (CU) def. Hogan Stoker / Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 7-5

Order of Finish:  1, 3, 2

Singles

  1. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Pavel Kelo (CU), 6-3, 4-6, 10-2
  2. Sota Minami (APSU) def. Aditya Roy Chowdhury (CU), 6-3, 7-5
  3. Adrijan Hrzic (CU) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-1, 6-3
  4. Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Fernando Flores (CU), 6-4, 6-4
  5. Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1, 6-3
  6. Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. V. Singh (CU), 6-2, 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 5, 6, 2, 4, 1


Results vs. Cumberland – Match 2

Doubles

  1. Aeneas Schaub / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Daniel Wessels / Aditya Roy Chowdhury (CU), 6-3
  2. Adrijan Hrzic  / Pavel Kelo (CU) def. Tom Bolton / Javier Tortajada (APSU), 6-4
  3. Thiago Nogueira / Sota Minami (APSU) def. Geran Suarez / Julian Parada (CU), 6-3

Singles

  1. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Daniel Wessels (CU), 6-2, 7-5
  2. Sota Minami (APSU) def. German Suarez (CU), 6-3, 6-0
  3. Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Julian Parada (CU), 7-5
  4. Jackson Vaughan (CU) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 7-5, 6-2
  5. Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. F. Coelho (CU), 6-4, 6-0

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).


Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Austin Peay State University men’s golf team’s Minami, Bolton, and Becchis travel to Charleston, South Carolina for the pre-qualifying round of the All-American Championships. The trio are the first APSU Govs to appear in the tournament since Christian Edison and Almantas Ozelis in 2017.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
