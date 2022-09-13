APSU Men’s Tennis shows strong play at Cumberland

Lebanon, TN – Freshman Sota Minami was perfect in his collegiate debut, capturing a pair of singles and doubles victories in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fall opener against Cumberland, Tuesday, at Tommy Gray Memorial Tennis Courts.

Minami and fellow freshman Aeneas Schaub paired to earn their win as Govs in a 7-6 victory against Cumberland’s German Suarez and Julian Parada. Both then picked up their first singles wins in straight sets, with Minami winning 6-3, 7-5 and Schaub winning 6-4, 6-4.

Freshman Javier Tortajada also earned his first collegiate singles win in APSU’s first match against CU, winning a pair of 6-2 sets. Sophomore Giovanni Becchis wrapped up the Govs’ first match with a three-set victory against Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo.



Becchis and sophomore Tom Bolton earned their first win together of the fall in a 6-3 victory in the day’s second match. The duo finished second on the team last year with seven doubles wins.



Minami paired with senior Thiago Nogueira, capturing a 6-4 victory. Becchis, Minami, Bolton and Tortajada earned straight-set victories to conclude the Govs’ first action of the fall.

Results vs. Cumberland – Match 1

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles

Order of Finish: 3, 5, 6, 2, 4, 1

Results vs. Cumberland – Match 2

Doubles

Singles

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



Austin Peay State University men’s golf team’s Minami, Bolton, and Becchis travel to Charleston, South Carolina for the pre-qualifying round of the All-American Championships. The trio are the first APSU Govs to appear in the tournament since Christian Edison and Almantas Ozelis in 2017.